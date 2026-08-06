Asia Capital standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 350.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Asia Capital rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.090.02 350 OPM %55.56-100.00 -PBDT0.060.01 500 PBT0.060.01 500 NP0.040.01 300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:10 PM IST