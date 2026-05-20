Asian Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 41.92% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 56.99% to Rs 338.23 croreNet profit of Asian Energy Services rose 41.92% to Rs 31.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.99% to Rs 338.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 215.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.46% to Rs 51.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.10% to Rs 791.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 465.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales338.23215.44 57 791.05465.04 70 OPM %14.1214.61 -12.0514.22 - PBDT47.6533.84 41 97.1073.88 31 PBT42.5229.14 46 78.2456.18 39 NP31.9622.52 42 51.1642.12 21
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:11 AM IST