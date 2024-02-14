Asian Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 45.27% to Rs 14.57 crore

Net profit of Asian Fertilizers declined 54.55% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 45.27% to Rs 14.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.14.5726.625.634.620.551.070.410.950.300.66