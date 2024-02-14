Sensex (    %)
                        
Asian Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales decline 45.27% to Rs 14.57 crore
Net profit of Asian Fertilizers declined 54.55% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 45.27% to Rs 14.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter Ended Dec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales14.5726.62 -45 OPM %5.634.62 -PBDT0.551.07 -49 PBT0.410.95 -57 NP0.300.66 -55
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

