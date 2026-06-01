Asian Granito India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 538.50 croreNet Loss of Asian Granito India reported to Rs 31.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 538.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 514.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 99.14% to Rs 20.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 1858.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1710.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales538.50514.77 5 1858.061710.98 9 OPM %-3.882.96 -5.585.35 - PBDT-26.1812.43 PL 85.4966.93 28 PBT-42.53-4.30 -889 21.720.47 4521 NP-31.89-3.80 -739 20.8710.48 99
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:40 AM IST