Asian Hotels (West) consolidated net profit rises 76.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.44% to Rs 97.71 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (West) rose 76.73% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 97.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.97.7189.2840.3238.0331.1522.2820.5011.2914.288.08

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