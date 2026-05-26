Asian Hotels (West) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.86% to Rs 121.50 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (West) reported to Rs 10.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.86% to Rs 121.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.27% to Rs 64.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 435.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 410.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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