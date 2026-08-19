Asian Lakto Industries standalone net profit rises 179.17% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 56.65% to Rs 19.08 croreNet profit of Asian Lakto Industries rose 179.17% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 56.65% to Rs 19.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.0812.18 57 OPM %7.136.98 -PBDT1.200.57 111 PBT0.820.24 242 NP0.670.24 179
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:06 AM IST