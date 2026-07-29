Asian Paints gains as Q1 PAT jumps 40% YoY to Rs 1,539 crore

Asian Paints rallied 2.31% to Rs 2,800.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 39.96% to Rs 1,539.25 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 1,099.77 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from sales rose 17.89% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,521.44 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax jumped 38.91% to Rs 2,095.75 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 1,508.71 crore in Q1 FY26.

PBDIT (profit before depreciation, interest, tax and other income) increased 33.5% YoY to Rs 2,168.8 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,625.0 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In Q1 FY27, PBDIT Margin as % to Net Sales increased to 20.6%, up from 18.2% in the same quarter last year.

On a segmental basis, the international business reported a 27.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net sales to Rs 936.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 736.1 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by operations in Egypt, the UAE, Oman, Nepal and Bangladesh. On a constant currency basis, net sales rose 20.3%, while profit before tax (PBT) surged 94.9% YoY to Rs 74.1 crore in Q1 FY27.

In the Home Decor segment, the bath fittings business reported a 4.3% YoY decline in net sales to Rs 84.9 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 88.7 crore in Q1 FY26, while its loss before tax widened to Rs 8.8 crore from Rs 2.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The kitchen business posted a 10.1% YoY increase in net sales to Rs 108 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 98.1 crore in Q1 FY26, with its loss before tax narrowing sharply to Rs 0.3 crore from Rs 8.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, White Teak's net sales declined 7.4% YoY to Rs 18.7 crore in Q1 FY27, while Weatherseal's net sales increased 11.2% YoY to Rs 16.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In the Industrial business, Asian Paints PPG (APPPG) reported a 21.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net sales to Rs 372.9 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 307.4 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax (PBT) rose to Rs 25.8 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 24.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Meanwhile, PPG Asian Paints (PPGAP) posted a 13.5% YoY growth in net sales to Rs 651.9 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 574.5 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax (PBT) increased to Rs 102.7 crore from Rs 97.3 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, net sales increased 16.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 9,156.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 7,848.8 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before depreciation, interest, tax and other income (PBDIT) rose 32.2% YoY to Rs 2,011.7 crore from Rs 1,521.1 crore, while the PBDIT margin improved to 22.0% from 19.4% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 34.9% YoY to Rs 1,982.0 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,469.5 crore in Q1 FY26. Net profit increased 34.3% YoY to Rs 1,478.4 crore from Rs 1,100.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints, said, "We started FY27 on a good note, building on the momentum of the previous quarter and delivering a strong performance across businesses. Decorative business grew at a healthy volume growth of 9%, supported by calibrated pricing actions, translating into a robust value growth of 16.6%. Industrial coatings sustained its mid-teen growth trajectory, growing by more than 16% in value.

Amidst an environment that remained uncertain, the performance reflects our innovation-led strategy, deeper consumer connect and continued strengthening of our service propositions in the market. Our International business delivered healthy growth across key markets along with margin expansion, with the Middle East performing particularly well despite market challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in the region. Home Dor continued to make steady progress through our Beautiful Homes network, strengthening the Decor relationship with consumers.

We delivered strong profitability, supported by measured price increases, better mix, formulation and sourcing efficiencies and disciplined cost management. With volatility in raw material prices, we will stay agile and continue to focus on tech innovation and customer centricity to maintain our saliency in the market.

Asian Paints is Indias leading paint and decor company and ranked among the top 8 coatings companies in the world with a consolidated turnover of Rs 35,516 crore (Rs 355 billion) in FY26 and with a market capitalization of approx Rs 2,528 billion.

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