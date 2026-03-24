Asian Paints gains on report of price hike

Shares of Asian Paints rose 2.15% to Rs 2,166 after media reports suggested that the company plans to implement a 6-8% price hike across its portfolio in phases from April 10.

The first round of hikes will cover core categories such as emulsions, enamels, primers, distempers and the Neo Bharat range from April 10, while a second round from April 21 will extend to the rest of the portfolio, including waterproofing solutions (SmartCare), tile adhesives and wood finishes, as per reports.

The stock also gained amid easing crude oil prices, which briefly slipped below $100 per barrel following reports of easing tensions in the Middle East.

A foreign brokerage firm has maintained an Outperform rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,100 per share, citing the planned phased price hikes.

Asian Paints, established in 1942, is the largest listed company in India's decorative paints segment. It ranked among the top eight decorative coatings companies in the world. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling, and distributing paints, coatings, and products related to home dor and bath fittings and providing related services.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 4.55% to Rs 1,059.87 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,110.48 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from sales rose 3.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 8,849.72 crore in Q3 FY26.

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