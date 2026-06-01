Asian Paints Ltd Surges 3.11%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 1.32%

Asian Paints Ltd has added 12.71% over last one month compared to 1.1% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.22% drop in the SENSEX

Asian Paints Ltd gained 3.11% today to trade at Rs 2755.2. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.32% to quote at 58448.61. The index is down 1.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd increased 1.32% and Berger Paints India Ltd added 1% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 0.87 % over last one year compared to the 7.67% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Asian Paints Ltd has added 12.71% over last one month compared to 1.1% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.22% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20085 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2985.5 on 04 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2116 on 23 Mar 2026.

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