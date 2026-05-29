Asian Paints rises after Q4 PAT jumps over 69% YoY to Rs 1,172 crore

Asian Paints added 0.89% to Rs 2696.10 after the company reported 69.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,172.1 crore on a 10.8% rise in net sales to Rs 9,228.5 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

While PBDIT improved by 24.4% YoY to Rs 1,786.6 crore, PBDIT margin expanded by 220 basis points YoY to 19.4% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased by 33.9% to Rs 1,614.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,205.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, Asian Paints has recorded net profit and revenue of Rs 4,325.4 crore (up 17.9% YoY) and Rs 35,516.4 crore (up 5.1% YoY), respectively.

Amit Syngle, managing director & CEO of Asian Paints, said: "Q4 FY26 performance was a quarter of all-round performance, with double-digit volume and value growth and margin expansion.

The quarter witnessed improvement in the domestic decorative business with the business delivering a 12.4% growth in volume and 10.2% growth in value terms.

The Industrial business delivered a strong double-digit growth during the quarter driven by Automotive, General Industrial and Protective Coatings Segments, taking the overall domestic coatings value growth to 11%.

The International portfolio continued to deliver resilient growth with improved profitability despite volatility in select markets. The Home Dor business though muted, continued to gain traction through our Beautiful Homes Store network spread across 20 states in India.

At an overall business level, margins improved through cost discipline aided by material deflation and operational efficiencies even as we continued to invest in long term growth drivers.

The external environment remains fluid, with the West Asia conflict contributing to near-term uncertainty in demand. However, supported by strong fundamentals and execution discipline, we remain resilient to navigate this volatility and sustain our performance."

Asian Paints is Indias leading paint and decor company and ranked among the top 8 coatings companies in the world. The company also offers a wide range of Home Dor products and is an emerging strong player in the Home Improvement and Dor space in India.

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