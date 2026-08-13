Asian Petroproducts & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 700.42% to Rs 37.70 crore

Net loss of Asian Petroproducts & Exports reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 700.42% to Rs 37.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.37.704.71-0.45-3.82-0.100.14-0.100.14-0.100.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News