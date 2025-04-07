Monday, April 07, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks plummet, China's Shanghai composite index down 7.34%

Asian stocks plummet, China's Shanghai composite index down 7.34%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Asian stocks plummeted on Monday as a global sell-off deepened and investors fled to the relatively safe-haven assets such as bonds, the Japanese yen and the Swiss Franc on signs that the Trump's administration is unlikely to soften its sweeping tariff regime.

Profit taking wiped some shine off bullion while oil prices hit a four-year low on demand concerns, with Saudi Arabia slashing its flagship crude price by the most in more than two years.

China's Shanghai Composite index slumped 7.34 percent to 3,096.58 due to panic selling as fears of a global trade war mounted following Beijing's retaliation against Trump's sweeping tariffs.

 

China slammed U.S. tariffs as 'economic bullying' that is 'inconsistent with international trade rules' and urged the U.S. to resolve trade differences through consultation in an equal, respectful and mutually beneficial manner.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plummeted 13.22 percent to 19,828.30, with financials and technology stocks taking a beating.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Steel slumps as production slides 3% QoQ to 5.51 MT in Q4 FY25

Tata Steel slumps as production slides 3% QoQ to 5.51 MT in Q4 FY25

JSW Steel's crude steel production climbs 12% YoY in Mar'25

JSW Steel's crude steel production climbs 12% YoY in Mar'25

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits climb 8% YoY in Q4

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits climb 8% YoY in Q4

Pound speculative net longs edge lower

Pound speculative net longs edge lower

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Amritsar

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Amritsar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon