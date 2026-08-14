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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Tea & Exports consolidated net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Asian Tea & Exports consolidated net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 21.95% to Rs 10.70 crore

Net profit of Asian Tea & Exports declined 85.71% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.95% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.7013.71 -22 OPM %0.931.60 -PBDT0.160.37 -57 PBT0.090.29 -69 NP0.040.28 -86

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST