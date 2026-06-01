Asian Tea & Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.17% to Rs 25.04 crore

Net Loss of Asian Tea & Exports reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.17% to Rs 25.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.96% to Rs 68.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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