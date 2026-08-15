Asian Warehousing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.73% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Asian Warehousing reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.73% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.540.4450.0059.090.130.060.0500.040

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