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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asit C Mehta Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 44.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Asit C Mehta Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 44.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 50.12% to Rs 14.73 crore

Net profit of Asit C Mehta Financial Services declined 44.86% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.12% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.71% to Rs 61.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.7329.53 -50 61.2372.64 -16 OPM %23.2915.20 -9.445.88 - PBDT1.962.82 -30 0.91-0.65 LP PBT1.332.25 -41 -1.52-2.74 45 NP1.021.85 -45 -1.66-2.76 40

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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