Saturday, August 08, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 11.24 crore

Net profit of Asit C Mehta Financial Services reported to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.2411.24 0 OPM %-0.18-8.45 -PBDT-0.91-1.85 51 PBT-1.62-2.44 34 NP4.56-2.28 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nephro Care India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.61 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nephro Care India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.61 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gopal Snacks standalone net profit rises 409.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Gopal Snacks standalone net profit rises 409.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 123.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 123.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit declines 78.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit declines 78.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 26.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 26.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST