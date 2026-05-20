ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 24.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.01% to Rs 1147.12 crore

Net profit of ASK Automotive rose 24.18% to Rs 71.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.01% to Rs 1147.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 849.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.07% to Rs 297.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 247.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 4176.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3600.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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