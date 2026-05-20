ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 24.18% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 35.01% to Rs 1147.12 croreNet profit of ASK Automotive rose 24.18% to Rs 71.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.01% to Rs 1147.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 849.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.07% to Rs 297.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 247.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 4176.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3600.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1147.12849.67 35 4176.323600.83 16 OPM %11.5512.22 -12.7111.99 - PBDT125.65100.63 25 505.05416.36 21 PBT94.8076.00 25 390.93327.37 19 NP71.5457.61 24 297.32247.62 20
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:06 AM IST