Ask Automotive ends higher after Q1 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Ask Automotive climbed 16.21% to settle at Rs 638.10 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 28.83% to Rs 85.12 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 66.07 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 52.38% YoY to Rs 1,358.11 crore, supported by healthy demand across its advanced braking systems, aluminium light weighting precision solutions and safety control cables businesses.

EBITDA rose 32.7% YoY to Rs 164 crore from Rs 123 crore in Q1 FY26. However, EBITDA margin contracted by 176 basis points to 12% from 13.8% a year ago, primarily due to a sharp increase in alloy prices.

Among the business segments, advanced braking systems revenue grew 48% YoY, while aluminium light weighting precision solutions posted a 75% increase. Revenue from the safety control cables business rose 20%, and export revenue improved to Rs 39 crore from Rs 33 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the performance, Kuldip Singh Rathee, chairman and managing director, said, We delivered strong performance in business and recorded consolidated revenue growth of more than 52.1% (Excluding passthrough impact of significant increase in Alloy prices on revenue i.e. 33.4% and Wheel Assembly business strategic reduction i.e.(-) 6.6%), overall Net Revenue has grown by over 25.3% on year-on-year basis.

We have outperformed the industry growth, and our aim is to continue on this growth path on a sustainable basis with clear focus on the bottom line to enhance the shareholders value. Volatility in alloy prices may affect margin percentages due to the denominator effect; however, with aluminium prices expected to remain benign in the coming quarters, we anticipate an improvement in our EBITDA margins.

As we go forward, we are hopeful of maintaining trend of outperforming the industry growth in the subsequent year. We anticipate the growth momentum in two-wheeler sector to continue for the upcoming year."

Meanwhile, the company announced it that has started commercial production of High Pressure Die Casted (HPDC) alloy wheels for two-wheeler (2W).

ASK Automotive manufactures brake shoes and advanced braking systems for two-wheelers in India. The company offers powertrain-agnostic products in both automotive and non-automotive segments with a focus on EV and Exports. The company has diversified its operations and offers products under advanced braking systems, aluminium light weighting precision solutions, and safety control cables business segments.

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