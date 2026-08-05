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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ask Automotive ends higher after Q1 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Ask Automotive ends higher after Q1 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Ask Automotive climbed 16.21% to settle at Rs 638.10 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 28.83% to Rs 85.12 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 66.07 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 52.38% YoY to Rs 1,358.11 crore, supported by healthy demand across its advanced braking systems, aluminium light weighting precision solutions and safety control cables businesses.

EBITDA rose 32.7% YoY to Rs 164 crore from Rs 123 crore in Q1 FY26. However, EBITDA margin contracted by 176 basis points to 12% from 13.8% a year ago, primarily due to a sharp increase in alloy prices.

Among the business segments, advanced braking systems revenue grew 48% YoY, while aluminium light weighting precision solutions posted a 75% increase. Revenue from the safety control cables business rose 20%, and export revenue improved to Rs 39 crore from Rs 33 crore in the year-ago period.

 

Commenting on the performance, Kuldip Singh Rathee, chairman and managing director, said, We delivered strong performance in business and recorded consolidated revenue growth of more than 52.1% (Excluding passthrough impact of significant increase in Alloy prices on revenue i.e. 33.4% and Wheel Assembly business strategic reduction i.e.(-) 6.6%), overall Net Revenue has grown by over 25.3% on year-on-year basis.

We have outperformed the industry growth, and our aim is to continue on this growth path on a sustainable basis with clear focus on the bottom line to enhance the shareholders value. Volatility in alloy prices may affect margin percentages due to the denominator effect; however, with aluminium prices expected to remain benign in the coming quarters, we anticipate an improvement in our EBITDA margins.

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As we go forward, we are hopeful of maintaining trend of outperforming the industry growth in the subsequent year. We anticipate the growth momentum in two-wheeler sector to continue for the upcoming year."

Meanwhile, the company announced it that has started commercial production of High Pressure Die Casted (HPDC) alloy wheels for two-wheeler (2W).

ASK Automotive manufactures brake shoes and advanced braking systems for two-wheelers in India. The company offers powertrain-agnostic products in both automotive and non-automotive segments with a focus on EV and Exports. The company has diversified its operations and offers products under advanced braking systems, aluminium light weighting precision solutions, and safety control cables business segments.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 4:50 PM IST