Ask Automotive Q4 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 72 cr

ASK Automotive reported a 24.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 72 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 58 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income increased 35.3% YoY to Rs 1,154 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax rose 24.74% to Rs 94.80 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 76 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 140 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 31.1% compared with Rs 107 crore in Q4 FY25. However, EBITDA margin declined to 12.1% in Q4 FY26 from 12.5% in the corresponding quarter last year due to the impact of higher alloy prices.

The companys Advanced Braking Systems business reported a 32% year-on-year revenue growth, while Aluminium Light Weighting Precision Solutions rose 47% and Safety Control Cables increased 26%. Export revenues stood at Rs 41 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 39 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

ASK Automotive said revenue growth was supported by higher alloy prices, which contributed an 8% passthrough impact during the quarter, while strategic reduction in the wheel assembly business had a 2.7% negative impact on revenue. Excluding these factors, net revenue growth stood at 30% year-on-year.

For the full financial year FY26, ASK Automotives consolidated total income increased 16.16% to Rs 4,196.35 crore, while PAT rose 20.1% to Rs 297 crore. EBITDA for the year grew 24.1% to Rs 551 crore, with EBITDA margin improving to 13.1% from 12.3% in FY25.

During FY26, ASK Automotive said that it had incorporated a joint venture, ASK GTD Control Cables Private Limited, on September 15, 2025, along with T.D. Holding GMBH, to manufacture and market sunroof control cables and helix cables for passenger vehicles.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Kuldip Singh Rathee, chairman and managing director, said, Our mega manufacturing facility at Karoli is ramping up fast, and the new Bangalore facility is nearing its optimum utilization. The improved economies of scale and operational efficiencies are benefitting us in delivering better performance. Our second captive solar plant in Rajasthan is expected to be operationalized in Q2 FY27. This shows our ongoing commitment towards sustainable renewable energy initiatives. As we go forward, we are hopeful of maintaining the trend of outperforming the industry growth in the subsequent year. We anticipate the growth momentum in the two-wheeler sector to continue for the upcoming year. We are committed to keep contributing towards the value creation for our stakeholders and investors."

The companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.85 per equity share, or 92.5% on the face value of Rs 2 per share, for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. The company has fixed July 31, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligibility for the final dividend. If approved at the AGM, the dividend will be paid on or before September 5, 2026.

Ask Automotive is the largest manufacturer of brake shoes and advanced braking systems for two-wheelers in India. The company has diversified its operations and offers products under advanced braking systems, aluminium lightweighting precision solutions, and safety control cable business segments.

Shares of Ask Automotive shed 0.24% to Rs 454.15 on the BSE.

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