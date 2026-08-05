ASM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 72.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.75% to Rs 198.82 crore

Net profit of ASM Technologies rose 72.25% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.75% to Rs 198.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.198.82122.9223.1320.8944.0424.2939.0121.3826.8215.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News