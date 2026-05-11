ASM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 9.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.00% to Rs 135.12 crore

Net profit of ASM Technologies rose 9.19% to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 135.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 131.64% to Rs 60.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 83.00% to Rs 528.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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