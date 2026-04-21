ASPHL gains after inking two hotel management pacts in Ayodhya, Ujjain

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels (ASPHL) rose 2.70% to Rs 123.26 after the company signed two hotel management agreements for Zone Connect by The Park properties in Ayodhya and Ujjain.

The dual signings mark a strategic expansion into key pilgrimage circuits and align with the companys growth strategy of catering to travelers seeking design-led hospitality in culturally significant locations.

In Ayodhya, the hotel will feature 56 rooms and will be located around 4.9 km from Ram Janmabhoomi and approximately 6 km from Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. The property will include an all-day dining restaurant (CafC), a rooftop restaurant, a plunge swimming pool, a gym, and a banquet hall.

In Ujjain, the hotel will offer 64 rooms and will be situated around 7 km from Ujjain Railway Station and 8 km from the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, with access to Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport. The property will include an all-day dining restaurant (CafC), a plunge swimming pool, and fitness and wellness facilities.

With these additions, ASPHL strengthens its presence in two of Indias major pilgrimage destinations under the Zone Connect by The Park brand.

Vikas Ahluwalia, AVP & National Head Zone by The Park Hotels, said, "We are delighted to expand our footprint in two of Indias most significant spiritual destinationsAyodhya and Ujjain. These signings mark an important step in strengthening our presence in the pilgrimage tourism segment. As demand for quality hospitality infrastructure continues to grow in these cities, we aim to offer vibrant, contemporary stays that resonate with the needs of todays travelers while staying connected to the local ethos."

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating, and managing hotels in India under the names The Park Hotels, The Park Collection, and Zone by the Park.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 24.75% to Rs 24.20 crore despite a 12.72% rise in revenue to Rs 200.06 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.