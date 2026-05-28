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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 165.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 165.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 46.06% to Rs 130.30 crore

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company rose 165.93% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.06% to Rs 130.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.43% to Rs 13.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.17% to Rs 417.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 335.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales130.3089.21 46 417.15335.96 24 OPM %7.014.17 -4.225.62 - PBDT10.183.31 208 16.0421.13 -24 PBT8.712.05 325 10.3916.10 -35 NP6.012.26 166 13.1614.53 -9

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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