Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 165.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.06% to Rs 130.30 crore

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company rose 165.93% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.06% to Rs 130.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.43% to Rs 13.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.17% to Rs 417.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 335.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

130.3089.21417.15335.967.014.174.225.6210.183.3116.0421.138.712.0510.3916.106.012.2613.1614.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News