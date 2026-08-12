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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 17.52% to Rs 6.17 crore

Net loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.52% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.175.25 18 OPM %5.5115.62 -PBDT0.370.84 -56 PBT-0.040.47 PL NP-0.040.47 PL

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST