Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.52% to Rs 6.17 crore

Net loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.52% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.175.255.5115.620.370.84-0.040.47-0.040.47

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