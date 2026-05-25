Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.80% to Rs 6.52 croreNet loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 97.58% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.55% to Rs 24.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.525.78 13 24.9822.00 14 OPM %-5.0618.17 -5.8416.00 - PBDT-0.291.09 PL 1.593.56 -55 PBT-0.690.72 PL 0.052.07 -98 NP-0.690.72 PL 0.052.07 -98
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST