Aspira Pathlab &amp; Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales decline 20.82% to Rs 3.46 crore
Net loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 20.82% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.464.37 -21 OPM %-10.6918.54 -PBDT-0.360.83 PL PBT-0.740.44 PL NP-0.740.44 PL
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

