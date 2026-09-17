Asset Reconstruction Company (India) is flat on debut

Shares of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) were currently trading at Rs 136.10 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 2.09% as compared with the issue price of Rs 139.

The scrip was listed at 113, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 140.95 and a low of Rs 132.40. On the BSE, over 10.19 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) was subscribed 20.10 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and closed on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 132 and 139 per share.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists entirely of offer for sales (OFS) of 5.27 crore equity shares to raise Rs 696-733 crore with a price band of Rs 132-139 per equity share of face value of Rs 10. The promoters, Avenue India Resurgence Pte, are selling 2.5 crore equity shares and State Bank of India 1.1 crore equity shares.

The promoter shareholding in the company will decline to 78.67% post-IPO from 89.68% pre-IPO. Among the selling shareholders, Lathe Investment Pte is selling 1.6 crore equity shares and The Federal Bank 0.1 crore equity shares through OFS.

Ahead of the IPO, Asset Reconstruction Company (India), on 8 August 2026, raised Rs 219.89 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.58 crore shares at Rs 139 each to 21 anchor investors.

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) (ARCIL), incorporated in 2003, is Indias first asset reconstruction company and is engaged in acquiring stressed assets from banks and financial institutions and implementing resolution strategies through restructuring, enforcement and settlements to maximize recoveries and optimize asset value. The company operates across corporate, SME and retail loan segments through 13 offices across 12 states and had 206 employees as of March 2026. Its AUM grew at a 3-year CAGR of 11% to Rs 20,149 crore as of March 2026, while cumulative principal debt acquired since inception stood at Rs 89,909 crore at a cost of Rs 44,114 crore, with recoveries of Rs 31,915 crore. ARCIL is promoted by Avenue India Resurgence Pte, an affiliate of Avenue Capital Group, and State Bank of India, which held 69.73% and 19.95%, respectively. Phanindranath Kakarla is the CEO & MD and Pramod Gupta is the CFO. The company had a robust capital adequacy ratio of 65.31% as of March 2026.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 228.76 crore and sales of Rs 4,311.98 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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