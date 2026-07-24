Associated Alcohols & Breweries consolidated net profit declines 24.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 280.86 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries declined 24.61% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 280.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 266.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.280.86266.6910.6313.9231.1237.3724.0531.7717.8323.65

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