Associated Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.92% to Rs 9.25 crore

Net loss of Associated Ceramics reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.92% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.70% to Rs 2.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 44.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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