Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 43.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 29.27% to Rs 9.06 crore

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 43.84% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.27% to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.0612.8113.8013.191.241.800.540.980.410.73

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