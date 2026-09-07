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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asston Pharmaceuticals allots 24.10 lakh equity shares

Asston Pharmaceuticals allots 24.10 lakh equity shares

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Asston Pharmaceuticals has allotted 24,10,431 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 115 per share (including a premium of Rs 105 per share). With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 10,92,27,910/- comprising 1,09,22,791 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.
 

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 1:50 PM IST