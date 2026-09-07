Asston Pharmaceuticals allots 24.10 lakh equity shares
Asston Pharmaceuticals has allotted 24,10,431 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 115 per share (including a premium of Rs 105 per share). With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 10,92,27,910/- comprising 1,09,22,791 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 1:50 PM IST