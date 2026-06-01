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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astal Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 180.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Astal Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 180.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales rise 471.15% to Rs 134.05 crore

Net profit of Astal Laboratories rose 180.29% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 471.15% to Rs 134.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.73% to Rs 14.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 287.87% to Rs 249.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales134.0523.47 471 249.1364.23 288 OPM %7.6017.81 -8.3419.88 - PBDT9.203.95 133 18.9612.20 55 PBT8.343.85 117 17.7311.98 48 NP7.682.74 180 14.718.93 65

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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