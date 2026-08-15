Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 77.51% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 55.98% to Rs 39.51 croreNet profit of Astal Laboratories rose 77.51% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.98% to Rs 39.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.5125.33 56 OPM %13.7712.48 -PBDT5.142.92 76 PBT4.962.80 77 NP3.712.09 78
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:49 AM IST