Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 77.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.98% to Rs 39.51 crore

Net profit of Astal Laboratories rose 77.51% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.98% to Rs 39.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.39.5125.3313.7712.485.142.924.962.803.712.09

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