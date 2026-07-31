Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.26% to Rs 83.56 crore

Net Loss of Astec Lifesciences reported to Rs 18.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 33.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.26% to Rs 83.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.83.5691.08-0.80-12.07-7.67-21.52-18.74-33.02-18.72-33.04

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