Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 8.26% to Rs 83.56 croreNet Loss of Astec Lifesciences reported to Rs 18.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 33.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.26% to Rs 83.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales83.5691.08 -8 OPM %-0.80-12.07 -PBDT-7.67-21.52 64 PBT-18.74-33.02 43 NP-18.72-33.04 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 0.21% in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 4:16 PM IST