Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 77.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.20% to Rs 1182.38 crore

Net profit of Aster DM Healthcare rose 77.39% to Rs 140.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 1182.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1000.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.78% to Rs 388.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5377.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.20% to Rs 4643.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4138.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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