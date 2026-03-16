Aster Dm Healthcare drops as nurses' strike disrupt hospital operations

Aster DM Healthcare declined 3.62% to Rs 643.45 after certain nursing staff across its hospitals in Kerala joined a statewide strike from 9 March 2026, led by the United Nurses Association, seeking revision in wage structures.

The company operates seven hospitals in Kerala, the strike has resulted in temporarily disruption of operations, including reduced occupancy levels and skeletal nursing staffing in most of its units. The company has incurred a revenue loss of Rs 17,68,74,860 during the period from March 08 to March 13, 2026, due to the nurse strike.

The company said that the Kerala Private Hospital Association approached the Honble High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam with a writ petition on this matter. By its order dated March 13, 2026, the Honble High Court directed the Nurses Association to defer the strike and ensure that its members do not abstain from work or engage in any form of strike or obstruction until March 19, 2026. The Honble High Court has also referred the hospitals and the nurses to the mediation centre for facilitating and negotiating a settlement. This order has provided relief to the company, enabling uninterrupted operations during this period, as certain nurses have rejoined and resumed duties.

The company has activated internal contingency measures to ensure continuity of critical services and patient care across its facilities. It has also mobilized nurses from its other units across the neighboring states like Karnataka to ensure continuity of critical care.

Given the Honble Kerala High Court order, the company expects the nurses to join the workforce back and the operations to resume in ordinary course. Assuming the majority nurses resumes operations, and the matters resolve by March 19, 2026, as instructed by the Honble High Court, It do not anticipate further losses of more than Rs 5,32,88,649 on account of this nurse strikes.

Aster DM Healthcare is primarily involved in the operations of healthcare facilities, retail pharmacies, and providing consultancy in areas relating to healthcare. The companys consolidated net profit declined 7.64% to Rs 52.45 crore on 12.95% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1185.76 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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