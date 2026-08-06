Aster DM Quality Care reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.30 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 725.73 crore

Net loss of Aster DM Quality Care reported to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 80.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 725.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 613.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.725.73613.0420.2521.78162.00150.30120.68112.42-14.3080.59

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