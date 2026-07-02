ASTERDM commences operations on completion of merger with Quality Care India

Aster DM Quality Care today commenced operations following the successful completion of the merger between Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India (QCIL), bringing together four trusted healthcare brands - Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, Evercare and KIMSHEALTH.

More than the combination of two leading healthcare organisations, the merger creates a stronger platform with a shared purpose: expanding access to world-class healthcare by bringing specialist expertise, advanced treatment and cutting-edge medical technology closer to patients across India.

In the new combined entity Dr. Azad Moopen will continue as Executive Chairman and Varun Khanna will lead the business as Managing Director and Group CEO.

With 39 hospitals across 28 cities and over 10,600 beds, Aster DM Quality Care is uniquely positioned to expand access to specialist care, advanced treatment and cutting-edge medical technology across India's tier 2 and tier 3 cities including Nagpur, Aurangabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Nagercoil, Kolhapur, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Kottakkal, reducing the need for patients to travel to metropolitan centres for complex healthcare.

With a strong footprint across South and Central India, Aster Quality Care will have a significant presence in several underpenetrated fast-growing healthcare centres beyond the metros. These centres will play an increasingly important role in the group's long-term strategy to decentralise affordable and advanced healthcare by expanding specialist services, investing in cutting-edge technologies and strengthening centres of excellence closer to where patients live.