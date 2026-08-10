Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit declines 24.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.55% to Rs 176.66 crore

Net profit of Astra Microwave Products declined 24.09% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.55% to Rs 176.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 199.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.176.66199.7318.7220.5027.6330.4215.7321.0712.3516.27

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