Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 44.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 488.24 crore

Net profit of Astra Microwave Products rose 44.21% to Rs 105.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 488.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.71% to Rs 192.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 1162.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1051.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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