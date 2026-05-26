Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 44.21% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 488.24 croreNet profit of Astra Microwave Products rose 44.21% to Rs 105.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 488.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.71% to Rs 192.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 1162.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1051.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales488.24407.85 20 1162.801051.18 11 OPM %33.0829.04 -28.7025.59 - PBDT154.00110.21 40 304.49238.78 28 PBT141.0499.12 42 260.76203.74 28 NP105.9873.49 44 192.97153.51 26
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST