Astra Microwave slips after Q1 PAT falls 24% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Astra Microwave Products declined 6.36% to Rs 1,722.85 after the company reported a 24.09% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.35 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 16.27 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations declined 11.55% YoY to Rs 176.66 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 25.34% YoY to Rs 15.73 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 21.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total expenditure declined 8.98% YoY to Rs 166.30 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 182.71 crore in Q1 FY26. Raw material consumed increased 3.91% YoY to Rs 136.90 crore, while employee expenses declined 0.55% to Rs 32.33 crore.

Meanwhile, S. Gurunatha Reddy will step down as managing director and director with effect from the close of business on 30 September 2026. The board has appointed M.V. Reddy, currently the companys joint managing director, as managing director from October 1.

Reddys appointment will be for the balance of his existing tenure, which runs until 29 April 2028, and is subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Astra Microwave Products is a defence electronics company.

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