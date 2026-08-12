Astral consolidated net profit rises 48.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.93% to Rs 1578.00 crore

Net profit of Astral rose 48.21% to Rs 120.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 81.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.93% to Rs 1578.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1361.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1578.001361.2014.6513.58238.20181.70162.80109.80120.2081.10

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