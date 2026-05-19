Astral reports 19% YoY rise in Q4 PAT to Rs 213 crore

Astral reported an 18.79% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 213 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 179.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 24.21% YoY to Rs 2,088.5 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

EBITDA stood at Rs 400.2 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 28.8% compared with the year-ago period. EBITDA margin improved to 19.2% in Q4 FY26 from 18.5% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 28.04% YoY to Rs 302.7 crore, while the company reported exceptional items of Rs 6.1 crore during the quarter.

In the paints and adhesives business, revenue from operations rose 21.9% YoY to Rs 554.3 crore. However, segment EBITDA declined 20% YoY to Rs 48.3 crore, with margins narrowing to 8.7% from 13.3% in Q4 FY25.

The plumbing business reported revenue of Rs 1,534.2 crore, up 25.1% YoY. Segment EBITDA surged 40.5% YoY to Rs 351.9 crore, while the margin improved to 22.9% from 20.4% in the corresponding quarter last year. Sales volume increased 24.2% YoY to 84,041 metric tonnes.

Astral said consolidated cash and bank balances stood at Rs 943.3 crore as of 31 March 2026. During FY26, the company incurred capex of Rs 328.4 crore on a standalone basis and Rs 372.9 crore on a consolidated basis.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company said details regarding the AGM and dividend payment date will be announced in due course.

The board also approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Engineer as managing director for a further term of five years from 1 April 2027 to 31 March 2032, subject to shareholders approval at the upcoming AGM.

Astral is one of India's leading building materials companies, with a diversified presence across essential construction and infrastructure product categories. Starting with a focused offering in pipes and fittings, the company has, over the years, systematically expanded its portfolio to include adhesives, sealants, water storage solutions, bathware, valves, paints, construction chemicals, and infrastructure products.

The counter dropped 5.38% to Rs 1,462.80 on the BSE.

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