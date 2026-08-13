Astral surges as Q1 PAT rises 48% YoY

Astral surged 7.31% to Rs 1,565.55 after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27.

On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 48.21% YoY but declined 44.71% QoQ to Rs 120.20 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 15.93% YoY but declined 24.44% QoQ to Rs 1,578 crore in Q1 FY27.

EBITDA increased 25.8% YoY to Rs 244 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA margin improved to 15.5% from 14.3% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax increased 48.27% YoY but declined 45.11% QoQ to Rs 162.80 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenditure increased 13.94% YoY but declined 20.08% QoQ to Rs 1,422.20 crore. Raw material consumed increased 27.84% YoY to Rs 1,116.30 crore. Employee expenses increased 19.45% YoY to Rs 169.50 crore. Interest expense declined 52.85% YoY to Rs 5.80 crore. Depreciation increased 4.87% YoY to Rs 75.40 crore. Tax expense increased 39.22% YoY to Rs 42.60 crore.

Plumbing business revenue from operations increased 10.1% YoY to Rs 1,050.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 953.9 crore in Q1 FY26, while segment EBITDA rose 26.7% YoY to Rs 198.3 crore. Segment EBITDA margin improved to 18.9% from 16.4% in Q1 FY26, while sales volume increased 0.1% YoY to 56,146 MT.

During Q1 FY27, the company increased its pipes and fittings production capacity from 4,17,645 MT to 4,21,497 MT. The company expects its 40,000 MT CPVC resin plant to be ready by December 2026, with trial runs planned in Q4 FY27 and full benefits expected from FY28.

Paints and adhesives revenue from operations increased 29.5% YoY to Rs 527.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 407.3 crore in Q1 FY26, while segment EBITDA rose 21.9% YoY to Rs 45.7 crore. Segment EBITDA margin stood at 8.7% compared with 9.2% in Q1 FY26.

Adhesive India sales grew 24.9% YoY, while overseas adhesive sales rose 26% YoY. The paint business recorded 48.7% YoY sales growth with EBITDA at break-even. The acquisition of a 60% partnership interest in Differentiated & Sustainable Solutions LLP ("DSS") contributed Rs 6.7 crore in sales and Rs 0.9 crore in EBITDA during the quarter.

The company's consolidated cash, including cash equivalents, and bank balances stood at Rs 466.60 crore as of 30 June 2026.

Astral is one of India's leading building materials companies, with a diversified presence across essential construction and infrastructure product categories.

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