AstraZeneca Pharma India announces resignation of CFO
With effect from 31 August 2026AstraZeneca Pharma India announced that Bhavana Agrawal, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has resigned from the position of CFO (Key Managerial Personnel) of the company with effect from the close of business hours on 31 August 2026, pursuant to her appointment to a regional role within the AstraZeneca Group.
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 10:17 AM IST