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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AstraZeneca Pharma India CFO Bhavana Agrawal resigns

AstraZeneca Pharma India CFO Bhavana Agrawal resigns

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

AstraZeneca Pharma India said Bhavana Agrawal has resigned as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective at the close of business hours on 31 August 2026.

The company said Agrawal stepped down following her appointment to a regional role within the AstraZeneca Group.

Agrawal also ceases to be the company's Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) with effect from the close of business hours on August 31, 2026.

The company said there are no other material disclosures relating to her resignation. Agrawal does not hold any shares in AstraZeneca Pharma India, according to the filing.

AstraZeneca is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in four areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Rare Diseases. It operates in over 100 countries.

 

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AstraZeneca Pharma India reported a 22.95% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 44.88 crore for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4 FY26), compared with Rs 58.25 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations, however, rose 20.42% year-on-year to Rs 578.61 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 480.48 crore in the year-ago period.

The scrip rose 0.08% to Rs 8,070.15 on the BSE

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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