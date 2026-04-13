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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astrazeneca Pharma India gets CDSCO approval for Acalabrutinib tablets

Astrazeneca Pharma India gets CDSCO approval for Acalabrutinib tablets

Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Astrazeneca Pharma India announced that it has received permission from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import for sale and distribution of Acalabrutinib tablets 100 mg (Brand name: Calquence).

Through this approval, Acalabrutinib tablets 100 mg in combination with venetoclax with or without obinutuzumab is indicated for the treatment of patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) /small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

This regulatory clearance paves the way for the commercial launch and availability of Calquence in the Indian market.

AstraZeneca is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in four areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Rare Diseases. It operates in over 100 countries.

 

The companys standalone net profit declined 42.3% to Rs 31.55 crore despite 38.9% increase in net sales to Rs 615.57 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter advanced 1.45% to end at Rs 8,291.50 on Friday, 10 April 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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