AstraZeneca Pharma India gets CDSCO nod for additional Fasenra indication
AstraZeneca Pharma India has received nod from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Directorate General of Health Services, govt of India, to import Benralizumab solution for injection in pre-filled syringe for sale and distribution.The approval is for an additional indication of Benralizumab 30 mg/ml solution for injection in a pre-filled syringe (brand name: Fasenra). The drug is now indicated for the treatment of patients aged 12 years and above with hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES) without an identifiable non-haematologic secondary cause.
The receipt of this permission paves the way for the marketing of Benralizumab 30 mg/ml solution for injection in a pre-filled syringe (brand name: Fasenra) in India for the specified additional indication, subject to receipt of related statutory approvals, if any.
AstraZeneca is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in four areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Rare Diseases. It operates in over 100 countries.
The companys standalone net profit declined 22.95% to Rs 44.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 578.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 480.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
The counter slipped 1.77% to Rs 8,092 on the BSE.
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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 6:16 PM IST