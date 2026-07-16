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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AstraZeneca Pharma India gets CDSCO nod for additional Fasenra indication

AstraZeneca Pharma India gets CDSCO nod for additional Fasenra indication

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

AstraZeneca Pharma India has received nod from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Directorate General of Health Services, govt of India, to import Benralizumab solution for injection in pre-filled syringe for sale and distribution.

The approval is for an additional indication of Benralizumab 30 mg/ml solution for injection in a pre-filled syringe (brand name: Fasenra). The drug is now indicated for the treatment of patients aged 12 years and above with hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES) without an identifiable non-haematologic secondary cause.

The receipt of this permission paves the way for the marketing of Benralizumab 30 mg/ml solution for injection in a pre-filled syringe (brand name: Fasenra) in India for the specified additional indication, subject to receipt of related statutory approvals, if any.

 

AstraZeneca is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in four areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Rare Diseases. It operates in over 100 countries.

The companys standalone net profit declined 22.95% to Rs 44.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 578.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 480.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

The counter slipped 1.77% to Rs 8,092 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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